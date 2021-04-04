President Kovind extends Easter greetings

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday extended his greetings to all fellow citizens on the occasion of Easter.

"Easter greetings to all! The resurrection of Jesus Christ, celebrated across the world, gives us hope and happiness; reaffirms our faith in innate goodness of humanity. May the teachings of Jesus Christ strengthen the bonds of love, affection and harmony in our society!" tweeted the official Twitter handle of Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Easter is a Christian festival celebrating Jesus rising from the dead, three days after he was put on a cross and executed.

The President had greeted the nation on the eve of Easter too. In a message, he had said, "On the auspicious occasion of Easter, I extend my best wishes and heartiest congratulations to all the fellow citizens, especially from the Christian community, living in India and abroad."

"On this joyous occasion, let's follow these values which will strengthen the bond of love, affection and harmony in our society and increase happiness and prosperity in our nation," he had added.

Notably, President Kovind on Saturday was shifted from the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) to a special room at the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital after undergoing bypass surgery earlier this week.

He had undergone bypass surgery at AIIMS hospital on March 30. President Kovind had undergone a health check-up at the Army Hospital (R&R) in Delhi following chest discomfort last Friday. He was then shifted to AIIMS Delhi the next day. (ANI)