Kharge demands all party meet, writes to PM & RS chairman

New Delhi: Leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge has written to the Prime Minister and the Rajya Sabha Chairman demanding to convene an all party meet to discuss Covid crisis and free vaccination for all.

Kharge in his letter gave six suggestions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for tackling Covid -- Convene all party meeting and use Rs 35,000 allocated in Union Budget to ensure free vaccination for all; leverage compulsory licensing to increase production of vaccines; waive GST on vaccines, PPE, ambulances, ventilators, oxygen and sanitisers; expedite the distribution of relief material and proactively disclose where it is shipped; increase MNREGA to 200 days; and leverage our collective strengths by governing consensually and inclusively.

In his letter to Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu, Kharge said, "Convene Virtual meetings of the Standing Committees, bring to the notice of Chairman the 123rd Report of the Department Related Standing Committee on Health and Family Welfare, which made vital recommendations vis-a-vis coping with the Covid-19 pandemic and take cognisance of the report and secure the action taken report on it, as deemed fit. Such an action taken report can provide a fresh a blueprint in further tackling the Covid menace in the country, he said.

Earlier Sonia Gandhi on Friday had demanded an all party to discuss Covid crisis.—IANS