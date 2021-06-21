Kejriwal to visit Punjab on Monday

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arivind Kejriwal, will be visiting Punjab on Monday to discuss the state Assembly elections slated for next year.

Kejriwal tweeted on Sunday: "Punjab wants change. The only hope is the AAP. See you tomorrow at Amritsar."

AAP sources also confirmed that he will visit Amritsar on Monday. This will be his second visit to Punjab this year.

Kejriwal's visit on Monday comes as his party suffered a massive setback after Punjab Ekta Party led by former AAP leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira decided to join hands with the Congress on June 17.

Khaira had been a member of the Congress and switched to the AAP in 2015.

Last week he had visited Gujarat to strengthen the party and has announced to contest elections on all Assembly seats in the two states next year.—IANS