Kejriwal writes to Modi, seeks help to fight surging Covid

New Delhi: With an unprecedented surge in Covid-19 cases in the last few days, the national capital is facing shortage of beds and oxygen as daily positivity rate has jumped to 30 per cent, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said this in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday.

"Covid-19 situation is at a very critical stage. There is a shortage of beds and oxygen in Delhi hospitals, almost all ICU beds have been occupied by Covid-19 patients. We are trying our best, we seek your help," Kejriwal said in his letter to PM Modi.Kejriwal thanked the Prime Minister for providing 500 ICU beds through the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

According to the CMO, the DRDO is set to reopen its Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Covid Hospital in Delhi Cantt to deal with the massive spike in infections and will provide 500 ICU beds in the national capital.

Kejriwal has requested Modi to direct the DRDO to increase the number of ICU beds from 500 to 1,000.

"There are around 10,000 beds in Centre-run hospitals, of which only 1,800 are reserved for Covid-19 patients. Observing the situation of the national capital at present, I would request you (PM) to direct to reserve at least 7,000 beds for Covid-19 patients," Kejriwal wrote in his letter.

Kejriwal told the media that he has spoken to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan and told them about the critical situation Delhi is facing due to the increasing Covid cases.

"Yesterday, I spoke to Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan and told him about the critical situation of Delhi. I also spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah this morning regarding lack of beds and informed them that we are in a dire need," Kejriwal told the media on Sunday.

