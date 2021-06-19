Kashmiri migrants seek release of Mirwaiz Umer Farooq from detention

New Delhi: Demands are being made to release Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umer Farooq from house detention. He has been in detention since last 23 months

Satish Mahaldar, Chairman, Reconciliation Return & Rehabilitations of Migrants said as the Mirwaiz of Kashmir and chairman of the Hurriyat Conference, Umer Farooq has an important religious as well as political role in the Kashmir Valley. He is the spiritual leader of Kashmir's Muslims.

Mirwaiz Umer Farooq is also the victim of militancy. At the age of 17 his father was assassinated by unknown gunmen, Miraiz Maulvi Farooq, is also the leader of Awami Action Committee, Mirwaiz Umer Farooq is always worried about youth picking guns & he always advocates for the resolution of the issue, Mahaldar said in a statement.

"The rise in militant operations and the surging civilian and forces fatalities has always worried him. Being a leader, he has never been silent nor been a spectator, he has always advocated against the bloodshed & youth to be protected. He has also always urged the government to give an alternative to the youth to stop this cycle of bloodshed. He was against frequent hartals (shutdowns) all the time," the statement said.

Mirwaiz is the only Kashmiri leader who has vociferously raised his voice against the drug menace. Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has always urged successive governments to empower youth with better education, employment & provide people with better healthcare infrastructure.

"He is the "only Muslim leader who has openly advocated for the return of the Kashmiri Pandits to the Valley". He also took the first-of-its-kind initiative to have an intercommunity team to address the rights of minorities in the Kashmir valley & to facilitate return of the Kashmiri Pandits, who fled Kashmir by the thousands after militancy erupted in the state in 1989," the statement said.

"Mirwaiz Umer Farooq has always favored talks to solve the Kashmir problem. He was the first person to appreciate Narendra Modi's visit to Pakistan during Nawaz Sharif's tenure," the statement said.

—IANS