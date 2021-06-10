New Nehru Props Jitin Prasada In BJP

New Delhi (The Hawk): Repeat of (Arun) Nehru on Jitendra Prasada via Radhika) Nehru on Jitendra's son Jitin in BJP. Add to that Jitin's "utter uselessness", "infructuousness", "irrelevance" in his family royalty, Shahjahanpur in Ruhelkhand in UP and in the Congress in UP in front of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who is now in full command of entire UP including all districts in Paschim, Purvaiya, Madhya, Bundelkhand, Ruhelkhand, Vraj Pradesh, Pahari shetra etc. As long as Priyanka or Rahul Gandhi was not active or in hibernation, teeny-weeny, itsy-bitsy, pusillanimous, pygmy, dwarf statured self-claimed UP --- only a lane, to be precise, like in the case of Jitin's Palace at Shahjahanpur out of which he is 'unknow' and if it was otherwise, he --- leaders like Jitin Prasada, Vibhakar Shastri, etc --- would not have lost election after election in his rajwara Sahajahanpur and would be mere ex MP as in today. But that's about it all about Jitin Prasada who to emphasise his Brahmin pride Aries Prasada after his first instead of writing only Prasad that in many places in rampant caste ridden UP is associated with Shudras, SCs, STs, Backwards, OBCs, EBCs, PBCs, Chandal, Chamar which, touch wood, Jitin Prasada is not. He is pedigreed Brahmin and that too, a king. In front of Priyanka of course (experienced entities liken the situation like Jitendra Prasada in front of Rajiv Gandhi but due to PM-aspiring Arun Nehru constantly blessing Prasada, the latter succeeded in bypassing but finally slipped in his bathroom and popped off. Jo hamse takrayga, Arun Nehru ka blessing ho ya na ho, woh chur chur ho jayga.

Ab Jitin ka baaree despite Radhika "BJP" Nehru blessings on him. However Priyanka Gandhi Vadra remains unruffled, unperturbed, unmoved by the likes of Jitin leaving the Congress. She has a bigger list of partymen leaving the Congress and join BJP etc what to even talk of Jitin who will be seen as to how he will sustain Swamy (or, Yogi) AdityaNath if the BJP has to win 2022 UP Assembly Elections unless Jagat Prasad Nadda-Amit Shah declare Jitin as UP Chief Minister from now itself and the BJP will be under him then and not Yogi AdityaNath or other "hard nut" leaders of the UP BJP each of whom a complete leader in his/her/his-her/her-his own right to say the least.

It indeed remains to be seen how AdityaNath and his compatriots adjust with a BJP-novice, proud Brahmin, Raja extraordinaire, royalty insidiously personified + permeated 24x7x365, elite, aristocrat like Jitin Prasada who is blue blooded in UP; will he be tolerated in UP by the masses comprising "sadak-chaap" compared to Jitin Prasada. Let's wait-watch, according to 'P', P for Priyanka G (Vadra).