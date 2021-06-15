Jharkhand Extends Lockdown-like Restrictions Till June 24, Some Curbs Eased

Ranchi: The Jharkhand government on Tuesday extended COVID-related lockdown-like restrictions till June 24 with some relaxations, including opening of shopping malls and departmental stores till 4 pm, an official said. Earlier, only shops were allowed till 4 pm and not the shopping malls and departmental stores.

Inter-state and intra-state bus transport shall remain prohibited except for the buses specifically used by the district administration till June 24 morning, as per a statement from the state government. E-passes will be mandatory for inter-state and inter-district movement in private vehicles but for movement within the district, no e-passes will be required.

But, religious places will remain closed for the devotees like earlier and so are the educational institutions. This is the sixth time that the curbs, first imposed in the state on April 22 for a week, were extended.

The ongoing measures were scheduled to end on June 17. The decision was made at a meeting of the state disaster management authority chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

The 'Health Safety Week' now stands extended till June 24, a statement from the state government said. Earlier, in East Singhbhum, having more caseload, shops dealing in shoes, cloths, cosmetics and jewellery were asked to remain closed till June 17.

However, all the shops in the state including shops selling fruits, vegetables, grocery items, sweets and eatables shall remain closed from Saturday 4 pm to Monday 6 am barring medicines shops, hospitals and petrol pumps etc like last week. The governemnt has allowed opening of all government and private offices till 4 pm with one-third of human resources.

Home delivery of food from restaurants along with take away has been allowed, the order said, adding that the cinema halls, clubs, bars, banquet halls and multiplexes will remain closed. At the same time stadiums, gymnasiums, swimming pools and parks will remain shut in addition to all educational institutions.

The government said anganwadi centres will remain closed but food items will be provided to the beneficiaries at home. "There will be a ban on the gathering of more than 5 persons. A maximum of 11 persons can attend a marriage and a maximum of 20 persons can attend a funeral.

"Religious places will remain closed for devotees," according to a statement from the state government. Prohibition on procession will continue in the state besides the ban on bus transport will continue.

All examinations to be conducted by the state will remain postponed while the ban on fair and exhibition will continue. The government said e-passes will be mandatory for inter-district movement in private vehicles or going to other states from Jharkhand or coming to Jharkhand.

Barring some exceptions, seven days home quarantine will be mandatory for those coming to Jharkhand from other states, it said. Wearing of mask in public place and maintaining social distance are mandatory, the statement said, adding in case of violation of order, action will be taken by registering an FIR under the relevant section of the Disaster Management Act.

Jharkhand recorded only one COVID fatality during the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 5,085. The lone virus death in the state Tuesday happened in East Singhbhum district.

The state also reported 151 new coronavirus cases which took the tally to 3,43,609, the bulletin said. The new cases were reported from East Singhbhum (27), Dhanbad (23) and Hazaribag (15).

The mortality rate in the state dipped at 1.47 per cent but remained higher than the national average of 1.20 per cent. The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state has improved to 97.62 per cent, better than the national average of 95.40 per cent.

The state now has 3,062 active COVID-19 cases, while 3,35,462 patients have recovered from the infection including 483 during the last 24 hours. Altogether, 91,40,410 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in Jharkhand, including 38,711 since Monday.—PTI