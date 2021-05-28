Japan to deliver $14.8mln worth of extra medical equipment to India

Tokyo: Japan will send additional 2,000 oxygen concentrators and 1,000 lung ventilators, worth $14.8 million, to India, as part of the $50 million aid package to fight the Coronavirus pandemic, the country's foreign ministry said on Friday.

"In light of the rapid spread of the COVID-19 disease, the Japanese government has decided to send $14.8 million to India with no strings attached.

This decision is part of the free of charge aid [package] in the sum of $50 million. We will send 1,000 lung ventilators and 2,000 oxygen concentrators via UNOPS (United Nations Office for Project Services) channels," the ministry said in a document obtained by Sputnik.

Due to a recent wave of new COVID-19 cases Indian hospitals have been suffering from an acute shortage of oxygen, prompting several countries to rush to help the embattled nation with medical equipment, medicines and oxygen generators.

—UNI