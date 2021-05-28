Japan to deliver $14.8mln worth of extra medical equipment to India

Top
 The Hawk |  28 May 2021 9:51 AM GMT

Tokyo: Japan will send additional 2,000 oxygen concentrators and 1,000 lung ventilators, worth $14.8 million, to India, as part of the $50 million aid package to fight the Coronavirus pandemic, the country's foreign ministry said on Friday.

"In light of the rapid spread of the COVID-19 disease, the Japanese government has decided to send $14.8 million to India with no strings attached.

This decision is part of the free of charge aid [package] in the sum of $50 million. We will send 1,000 lung ventilators and 2,000 oxygen concentrators via UNOPS (United Nations Office for Project Services) channels," the ministry said in a document obtained by Sputnik.

Due to a recent wave of new COVID-19 cases Indian hospitals have been suffering from an acute shortage of oxygen, prompting several countries to rush to help the embattled nation with medical equipment, medicines and oxygen generators.

—UNI

Updated : 28 May 2021 9:51 AM GMT
