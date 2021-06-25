Janitor None In Modi-Cocoon

New Delhi (The Hawk): Janitor none in (Narendra) Modi cocoon.It comprises PM House, PMO, PM-related all places howsoever protocol oriented they be. Officially designated janitors there-in are as important, relevant to Modi as all others.Claim observers matter-of-factly, Modi as Pradhan Mantri of Bharat Varsha is evincing that all countrymen are 'equal' and none including him (he at most is Pradhan Sevak but that does not give him any special privileges or out-of-due favours of any kind) are unequal to one another.

Naturally thus, all entities aspiring to meet him or even aspiring to have a mere glance of his face to face feel 'equal' to all and thus are on par with each other.Modi himself, according to PMO insiders, is mighty comfortable with that as he himself firmly believes in 'samanta'. Visitors, howsoever 'lowly' he or she be, by visiting him they are mighty satisfied with equal treatment to them all.Many of them are openly heard saying that they never expect such "VIP treatment" for themselves from the PM.Modi-philosophy being strictly adhered to is 'janitor (like) none in Modi cocoon'. Modi cocoon comprises his "interacting places" of all kinds under the vast expanse of blue skies.Modi as "Pradhan Sevak" ensures all peoples of all strate including Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani and the like are equally treated like Ram Dulara or Mohammad Fazal or John Hopkins or any one else.





His directions to his aides and officers are equally clear and that is, none should feel neglected or lowly or ignored.After leaving his vicinity, they should feel comfortable, at ease without any hang up of any kind.

That's Modi's motto. And he pursues that with full dedication.Thus "visitors to him" unabashedly assert, no janitors in Modi-cocoon resulting in their (visitors') direct, free wheeling entry in to the PM's Room and do namaskar to him, freely speak their mind, pose for photographs with him for which he has no hesitation of any kind whatsoever.Naturally, he, thus, does not need janitors as he is one-to-one with the masses who explicitly have immense faith in him.



