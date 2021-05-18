Dhankar Clan Traced In Afghanistan

New Delhi (The Hawk): Dhankhar, Dhankar, Dhankad, Dhankhad, Dhanger/Dhangar, Dhanwar (धनवार), Dhankar, Dhangar, Dinkar all rolled in one is Gotra of Jats found in Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. It is a branch of Chauhan. Digar/Dhengar clan is found in Afghanistan.

They are said to have descended from branch of Dharan or Dhoriwal. This gotra started after Dhana-khanda province of Maharaja Moradhwaja.

They are said to have originated from Raja Dhananjaya of Nagavansh.

Dhankar gotra started after Dhana-khanda province of Maharaja Moradhwaja. Mordhwaj was Chauhan ruler in Alwar region around 5th century AD, 34 generations prior to Prithvi Raj Chauhan. Bhim Singh Dahiya mentions that the seers of the Rigveda period are worth noticing. These are identifiable with the existing Jat clans, e.g. Lusaka Dhanaka, the seer of RV 10/35, 36 is apparently of the Dhankar clan; from Dhanaka, we have the derivative for descendants as Dhanaka as well as Dhanaka(r).

H.A. Rose writes that Dhankar, is a Jat tribe of the same stock as the Rathi. They are almost confined to Jhajjar tahsil in Rohtak, and are, perhaps, nothing more than a local clan of the Rathi tribe.

Most interestingly/intriguingly, Dhankar has kith and kin all throughout the numerous villages, districts, states wherever the Dhankars are there…A variant of this Gotra is mentioned as Dinkar by Thakur Deshraj who live in Barkoli Village in Bharatpur district in Rajasthan. Ucchain Jagir of Dhankar Jats. Choudhary Ram Singh (Jagirdar of Ucchain under Bharatpur state).

Choudhary Shashank Singh Dhankar (Great-Grandson of Choudhary Ram Singh of Ucchain). Yakubpur and YusufSarai villages near Green Park (HauzKhas) are major villages of Dhankhar Jats in Delhi. Largest group of Dhankhar's is at Jhajjar (Haryana) with a cluster of 12 villages. Villages in Rewari district: Rewari; Villages in Bhiwani district: Dhangar surname of Jats is found in village Nosva; Dhankhar surname of Jats is found in village-Mandola, Morwala, Shimli; Villages in Hissar district

Tokas (Tokas-Patan); Villages in Rohtak district: Bakheta, Humayupur, Karontha, Madina, Simli; Villages in Faridabad district:Machhgar; Villages in Jhajjar district:

Dawla Raiya, Dhakla, Goela Kalan, Kasni, Mehrana, Rankhanda, Samaspur Majra, Sura Kaloi; Villages in Mohindergarh district: Bawana; Villages in Gurgaon district:Patli Hajipur; Villages in Jind district:

Jaipur; Villages in Rewari district: Jat bangaicha; Villages in Sonipat distict: Khubru, In Rajasthan -

Locations in Jaipur city: Airport Colony, Ambabari, Brahmpuri, Charan Singh Colony, C-Scheme, Durgapura, Gandhi Nagar, Jhotwara, Lal Kothi, Mansarowar Colony, Mansinghpura, Purani Basti, Queens Road, Sanganer, Vaishali Nagar; Villages in Jaipur district: Dhankad Jats live in villages: Bandha ki Dhani, Bhankhari; Dhankhad Jats live in villages: Lakholai Phagi, Villages in Alwar district: Bhankhari; Villages in Bharatpur district:Dhankar Jats live in villages: Barkoli, Uchchain,Villages in Sikar district:Sikar,

Villages in Jhunjhunu district: Amarpura Jhunjhunu, Ardawata, Kithana, Ojtoo, Shri Amarpura,Villages in Tonk district: Bagadi , Jyanki Balbhpura, Khadkhada, Mundiya, Rairampura,Villages in Hanumangarh district: Bharwana, Ramgarh, Ramgarh Ujjalwas; Villages in Churu district: Sujangarh; Distribution in Madhya Pradesh - Bhopal, Khor Vikram (Nimach)

Villages in Ratlam district; Villages in Ratlam district with population of this gotra are:Ratlam 2; Distribution in Uttar Pradesh; they are also found in Meerut and Bijnor districts of Uttar Pradesh. Villages in Bulandshahr district: Khushhal Pur, Rasulpur Shikarpur; Villages in Hathras district:

Dhadhau; Villages in Meerut district: Bahadarpur Meerut;

Villages in Bagpat district : Biharipur Bagpat, etc.

Dhankar is a Hindu Jat gotra (clan or lineage). There are different opinions as to the origin of the Jats, but most seem to recognize them to be from Indo-Aryan tribes native to the Punjab region that straddles modern Pakistan and India. There is a theory suggesting that they may be the predecessors of Gypsies. They probably reached Egypt with the Muslim conquerors, lived in Afghanistan before the Muslims, and invaded China with the Mongol Army. They also proved to be a threat to Tamarlane in Persia and Uzbekistan in the 1400s.

There are very few records concerning Jats prior to the 1600s. They rose to prominence following the 1669 Jat uprising against Mughal rule, and they ruled various princely states throughout the 18th century. For centuries the Jat lifestyle was designed to foster a martial spirit. Whenever they lost their kingdoms, Jat people became landlords who were ready to defend their land against any invaders.

After 1858, under the British Raj, the Jats were known for their service in the Indian Army, being categorized as a "martial race" by the British. For a couple hundred years Jats were a force that could not be ignored by South Asians or British imperialists.

Imagine and it is said to be true: Overall Hindu Dhankar Jats have a very good self-image. "Men may come and men may go, but I go on forever," is a well-known Jat proverb. They are brave, hardworking people who possess both the desire and ability to rule. It has been said that no Jat wants to be ruled. Rather, he desires to have power over a group if not over an area. They take great pride in their ancestry. In fact, all the Jats in a particular village consider themselves to be the descendants of the man whom they believe founded it by the power of the sword.

Conservative by nature, the Dhankar Jats rarely marry people from other people groups. From about 1650 AD onwards marrying within same clan became more common. The modern-day litmus test that Jat people use in marriage is if the girl and boy must not have the same great-great-grandparents (not related for four generations). If they are from the same clan but are not directly related for four generations then it is considered acceptable for them to marry.

Physically, the Dhankar Jats are usually taller and heavier than most of their neighbors. Because of their larger build, their reputation for violence, and the fact that they control much of the land and village income, they are generally feared by other communities.

Most of the Dhankar Jats live in rural areas, and they are usually landowners. A small percentage are traders and laborers. Today, the Dhankar Jats are well read, and some occupy high positions in academic and technical arenas. The Jat peoples are one of the most prosperous groups in India on a per-capita basis (Punjab, Haryana, and Gujarat are the wealthiest of Indian states). Haryana has the largest number of rural crorepatis (similar to "millionaires") in India, all of whom are Jats. Ironically, because they value thriftiness and diligence, the Jats are often regarded as miserly.

Hindu Jats like the Dhankars adhere to traditional practices as well as a wide variety of additional beliefs. Regardless of their religious affiliation, Jats observe many ceremonies, especially rites of passage. Like many other Indian communities of good standing, the Jats have a negative view of Christianity. The only Indians they see embracing Christ come from low caste groups.

Dhankar Jat communities need clean drinking water and proper health care facilities. Christian medical teams and humanitarian aid workers are needed to work among them and show them God's love in practical ways.

Missionaries, Christian broadcasts, and evangelistic literature are needed to effectively reach the Dhankar Jats with the light of the gospel. Most importantly, they need people who will begin to intercede for them, tearing down the strongholds that are keeping them in spiritual bondage. Only then will their hearts be prepared to receive the good news as it is presented to them.

