Everyone have to follow law of land: New IT Min Vaishnaw

New Delhi: New Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday did not waste any time to make it crystal clear how he wants things to pan out in the ongoing Twitter-Centre face off as he assumed office as the Union Minister for Railways, Communication, Electronics & IT.





"Everyone have to follow law of the country," Vaishnaw said during his first visit to the party headquarters after being made cabinet minister in the Modi government.





When questioned about Twitter not complying to the new IT law, the Minister hinted that everyone have to follow new guidelines.





He thanked the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving him the opportunity to serve the nation as Union Minister. "There is no words to say thanks to the Prime Minister for giving me such a big opportunity to serve the country," the Minister said.





--IANS



