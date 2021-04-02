Iraqi national duped by fraudsters posing as cops in Gurugram

Gurugram: An Iraqi national was duped of $4,500 by three unidentified miscreants posing as policemen on the pretext of checking his passport, visa and screening in Gurugram, the police said on Friday.

According to the police, a complaint in this regard was filed by Dhafer Sabry Falihal Rubaiawai, a native of Baghdad.

In his complaint, the victim said that on March 31, he was on his way to his guest house from the Artemis Hospital where his relative was undergoing treatment.

As he was returning to his guest house, three men in a car intercepted him on the road.

"The trio was in police uniform so I thought that they were from the police department. They first asked me to show them my passport and visa. They even checked my body temperature with a screening machine. Thereafter, the fradusters told me to show them a cigarette packet and when I showed them a cigarette packet, they told me that I was carrying marijuana (ganja) after which they ran away with $4,500," the victim told the police in his complaint.

The victim could not note the car, and later reported the incident to the local police.

An FIR has been registered against the three unknown miscreants under the relevant sections of the IPC at the Sector-53 police station.

"We are trying to identify the culprits with the help of CCTV footages from the nearby areas," said Amir Singh, the Investigation Officer.

