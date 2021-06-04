INS Airavat arrives at Visakhapatnam with COVID Relief Material from Vietnam and Singapore

New Delhi (The Hawk): As part of Operation Samudra Setu II, INS Airavat of the Eastern Naval Command arrived at Visakhapatnam on 03 Jun 21 with COVID Relief stores including Cryogenic Oxygen Tanks, Oxygen Cylinders and ventilators from Vietnam and Singapore.

Operation Samudra Setu-II was launched by the Indian Navy for shipment of COVID Relief material included filled medical Oxygen cryogenic tanks, cylinders and associated medical equipment from various countries in support of the nation's fight against Covid-19.

As part of the operation, INS Airvat embarked 140 MT of Liquid Medical Oxygen in seven Cryogenic Oxygen Tanks, 3898 Oxygen Cylinders and other COVID Relief material including 100 ventilators from Vietnam and Singapore which were facilitated by the Indian Missions. The consignment is being handed over to various Govt agencies and NGOs after disembarkation.