India's Monsoon Rains Forecast to be 101% of Average in 2021

 The Hawk |  1 Jun 2021

New Delhi: India is likely to receive 101% rainfall of a long-term average this year, a weather office said, upgrading its previous forecast and raising expectations for higher farm output t a time when the country is reeling from a second COVID-19 wave.

The monsoon is expected to be well distributed, and most parts of the country are expected to receive an average to an above-average amount of monsoon rains in 2021, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, director general of the state-run India Meteorological Department (IMD), told a news conference.

The IMD defines average, or normal, rainfall as between 96%and 104% of a 50-year average of 88 centimetres for the entire four-month season beginning in June.—Reuters

1 Jun 2021
India's Monsoon   Rains   

The Hawk


