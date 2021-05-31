47% Indians not happy with government's handling of Covid crisis; 71% have faith in vaccines

New Delhi: Almost half of Indians showed their dissatisfaction with the Indian government's way of handling the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic that began its second wave in March 2021.

A total of 46.6 per cent people in a survey said they did not "think the Indian government is handling the Coronavirus well". Of them 29.2 per cent strongly disagreed with the steps being taken by the government to handle the viral outbreak.

The IANS-CVoter Covid tracker survey, which was conducted in the last seven days on a total of 6,872 people across the country, also revealed that 48.7 per cent agreed the steps so far adopted by the Indian government while handling Covid-19.

Replying to whether they believed "the threat from the Coronavirus is exaggerated", 46.8 per cent agreed while 39.4 per cent did not.

Similar survey was also conducted on 56,685 people between January 1 and May 27 this year.

The survey comes at a time when India's overall tally of Covid-19 cases now stood at 2,78,94,800 with 21,14,508 active cases and 3,25,972 deaths so far.

India reported less than 2 lakh Covid-19 cases third day in a row on Sunday, with 1,65,553 fresh cases recorded in the last 24 hours. In the same time span, 3,460 patients succumbed to the coronavirus, the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry said.

71% show faith in Covid vaccines

Over 71 per cent people in India have expressed faith in effectiveness of the vaccination drives undertaken to arrest the surge.

Of them, 48.1 per cent people said they strongly believe the Covid vaccines will be effective, while 23.8 per cent just agreed.

A total of 10.8 per cent questioned the "effectiveness" the vaccines.

Over 66 per cent of people believe that the country in which the vaccine is manufactured have no impact.

Up to 51.5 per cent participants said they strongly believe that the country of manufacture of the life saving drug does not matter while 14.6 per cent said it does.

Out of 56,685 people, who participated in survey, 16.3 per cent replied they "strongly disagree", while a total of 20.8 disagreed.

Majority of Indians are afraid of being infected with the ongoing Covid-19 disease either by themselves or their family members.

IANS-CVoter Covid tracker survey reveals that 56 per cent are agreed that they are afraid either they or someone in their family might be actually caught with the Coronavirus or Covid-19 virus.

Of these 56 per cent people, 38 per cent strongly agree that Covid may catch them or their family members.

Of the total, 38.9 per cent people did not agree with the opinion that they or their family members might be caught with the disease.

In the last seven days, the survey mentioned, a total of 6,872 people were asked question regarding the fear of being caught with the Covid virus.

58.9% healthy people died due to Covid, 36% from 45 age group

After more than 3 lakh deaths during the pandemic, an IANS-CVoter survey showed 58 per cent people who lost their lives were completely healthy before getting infected.

The respondents also said 10.9 per cent of the deceased did not have any serious ailments but were not completely healthy; 17.5 of the victims had serious ailment like heart disease, diabetes, TB, Cancer, while 13.3 per cent did not know about it.

A 21.2 per cent of the deaths were in the age group of above 66 years; followed by age group of 36 to 45 which had 19.1 per cent deaths due to Covid; 18.3 deaths occurred in age group of 56 to 65 years, while 16.1 per cent lost their lives in the group of 46 to 55 years.

More and more analysis revealed that most of the deaths occurred in the agegroup below 45. which was 36 per cent of the total deaths. This was followed by 34.4 per cent in age group of 46 to 65 years while 21 percent died above this age group.

The field survey was done between January 1 and May 27, 2021 and samples were spread in all 542 Lok Sabha seats across all states, with error of +/- 3% at macro level and +/- 5% at micro level with Sample Size of 56685

India on Sunday reported 1.65 lakh fresh Covid-19 cases in 24 hours with 3,460 deaths -- one of the lowest since April 12, the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry said.

India's overall tally stands at 2,77,29,247 with 22,28,724 active cases, and 3,22,512 deaths, so far.

In 18 days India had recorded over 68,000 deaths.

India registered record deaths due to Covid on May 21 with 4,529 deaths -- the highest number of fatalities from Covid infection in any country since the coronavirus outbreak was reported in China's Wuhan in December 2019.

It surpassed 4,468 deaths in the US on January 12, and earlier 4,211 in Brazil on April 6.

After battling a brutal second wave for weeks, fresh Covid cases came down below the three lakh-mark for the first time on May 17 after touching record high of 4,14,188 on May 7.

63.7% believe Covid jabs compatible with religious faith

As much as 63.7 per cent people said that they believe the vaccines are compatible with their religious faith.

The IANS-CVoter Covid tracker found that 23.9 per cent per cent people felt the vaccines were not compatible to their religious beliefs.

Among those who disagreed that vaccines are not compatible with their religious beliefs, 18.8 per cent were those who strongly disagreed, while 5.1 per cent just disagreeg with the view.

Survey reports based on 56,685 participants from across the nation, showed up to 53.6 per cent of strongly agreeing that vaccines are compatible to their religious beliefs.

37% Indians face salary deduction amid Covid crisis

Income of over 37.6 per cent Indians has decreased as their salaries are being deducted amid ongoing second wave of Covid-19 pandemic, reveals IANS-CVoter Covid tracker survey.

This section of the group, however, said they are working under regulations and safety measures. A total of 6,872 people across the country were approached during the survey conducted in the past one week.

A total of 21.1 per cent people said their salary is same as like they were getting during normal days, but they are working under regulations and safety measures.

However, 10.9 per cent are completely laid off or out of work during the pandemic.

Of the total, 5.6 per cent Indians said they are still working from home with salary cut and their income has decreased. A total of 4 per cent Indians said they are still working from home with same salary and same income.

There was 3.7 per cent people who accepted that they were working under regulations and safety measures, but they have no income or salary.

Only 2.9 per cent people said they were not working from home but getting full salary. However, 1.6 per cent people said they were not working from home but were getting deducted salary.

19% believe they don't have Covid risk, refuse vaccine

Over 19 per cent in a poll conducted said they neither fear Covid-risk nor wish to get inoculated.

The IANS-CVoter Covid survey suggested that 4.5 per cent people do not willing get a Covid jab because they believe there will be other effective treatments available soon.

Out of 56,685 people who participated in survey, 19 per cent of them said they do not want get vaccine doses because they believe the vaccines can give the same disease they are designed to protect against.

Whereas, 8.5 per cent participants replied they are not willing to get vaccinated because they do not know enough about vaccines.

70 per cent of the respondents have said that they will take vaccine against coronavirus whenever it's available.

The IANS-Cvoter survey posed a question to respondents -- if a new Coronavirus vaccine becomes publicly available, will they take it? In response to this, overwhelming 72.8 per cent strongly agreed to take it, while 10.3 per cent strongly disagreed. However, an average of 70 per cent generally agreed for the vaccine.

When asked if the new Coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine is safe, 48.8 per cent respondents agreed that it's totally safe while 9 per cent disagreed, however, an average of 57 per cent agreed that the vaccine is safe.

80% consulted doctors during Covid infections

The families suffering from Covid said that they took advice from the Doctor before proceeding for the medication.

As per IANS-CVoter Survey on the pandemic, the respondents were either from the family where mortality has been reported or from the family where hospitalisation has happened. When asked, "Was the medication taken after consulting doctor or did you do self-medication or took home remedies?"

In reply to this question, 80.9 per cent respondents said they took advice from the Doctor while 11.9 per cent said they did self medication, however, 7.2 per cent people did not say anything on this.

On the issue of treatment during the crisis, only 36.7 per cent people said they needed treatment, while 63.7 per cent said that they did not need ICU or ventilator or oxygen supply.

But when this question was put to the families which reported hospilatisation, 51 per cent said they got it easily while 8 per cent said they got it with little difficulty. But 31.7 per cent of the respondents said they got it with lots of efforts while 8.4 per cent said they did not get these things despite lot of efforts.

The people whose near and dear ones were in hospital did say that these things -- like ICU or ventilator or oxygen, were required during the process of hospitalization.





