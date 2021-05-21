Top
Home > India News > Army Chief reviews operational readiness, security situation in North-East

Army Chief reviews operational readiness, security situation in North-East

 The Hawk |  21 May 2021 5:15 AM GMT

Army Chief reviews operational readiness, security situation in North-East
X

Dimapur (Nagaland): Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane reached Dimapur in Nagaland on Thursday on a two-day visit to review the operational readiness along the Northern Borders of Arunachal Pradesh and security situation in the hinterland of North East.

On reaching the Corps Headquarters in Dimapur, the Army Chief was briefed by Lieutenant General Johnson Mathew, General Officer Commanding Spear Corps and the Division Commanders on the prevailing situation and operational preparedness along the Northern borders.

The Chief of the Army Staff complimented all ranks for maintaining excellent vigil and exhorted them to stay alert and keep watch on activities along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The Army Chief is scheduled to return to New Delhi on Friday. (ANI)

Updated : 21 May 2021 5:15 AM GMT
Tags:    Indian   Narvane   Army   security situation   

The Hawk


Next Story
Similar Posts
Share it
Top
X
X