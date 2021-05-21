Army Chief reviews operational readiness, security situation in North-East

Dimapur (Nagaland): Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane reached Dimapur in Nagaland on Thursday on a two-day visit to review the operational readiness along the Northern Borders of Arunachal Pradesh and security situation in the hinterland of North East.

On reaching the Corps Headquarters in Dimapur, the Army Chief was briefed by Lieutenant General Johnson Mathew, General Officer Commanding Spear Corps and the Division Commanders on the prevailing situation and operational preparedness along the Northern borders.

The Chief of the Army Staff complimented all ranks for maintaining excellent vigil and exhorted them to stay alert and keep watch on activities along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The Army Chief is scheduled to return to New Delhi on Friday. (ANI)