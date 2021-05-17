Cyclone Tauktae nears south-southeast of Diu, informs IMD

New Delhi: Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that Cyclone Tauktae is expected to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm. The weather department also said that the cyclone will cross Gujarat coast by May 18.

The Indian Meteorological Department on Monday informed that the cyclone is nearing towards south-southeast of Diu.

"#CycloneAlert As per Radar observation (DWR GOA) at 2330 IST, the VSCS "Tauktae" lay centered at 17.5N/71.9E, with an elliptical eye of around 42.0 km diameter and at a distance of 360 KM south-southeast of Diu", tweeted IMD.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday chaired a review meeting with the Chief Ministers of Gujarat, Maharashtra and Administrator of Daman and Diu and Dadra Nagar Haveli to assess the preparedness of States and Central ministries to deal with the situation arising out of Cyclone Tauktae.

Acting on the alerts of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) of a 'severe cyclonic storm' - Tauktae - in Gujarat during the next 24 hours, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is deploying over 50 teams in the state, informed NDRF Director General S N Pradhan.

IMD DG Mrutyunjay Mohapatra informed that cyclone Tauktae is very likely to cross the Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Mahuva in Bhavnagar district around the early morning of May 18.

He further said that heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected to occur in coastal areas of Gujarat on May 17 and May 18. Meanwhile, some places may experience extremely heavy rainfall.

The IMD has also issued a warning for fishermen near coastal areas. There is a total suspension of fishing operations over eastcentral and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea and along and off Kerala-Karnataka-Goa-Maharashtra coasts. Total suspension of fishing operations over northeast Arabian Sea and along and off Gujarat coast from May 17.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a high-level meeting here on Saturday to review the preparedness of states and central agencies concerned to deal with the situation arising out of cyclone 'Tauktae'.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has kept 16 transport aircraft and 18 helicopters operation ready in peninsular India as a preparation for the Cyclone Tauktae.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) officials have also assured on Friday that they are well prepared for Cyclone Tauktae and 53 teams have been committed, 24 teams pre-deployed, and 29 teams are on standby ready for the 5 most vulnerable states-- Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Gujarat and Maharashtra. (ANI)