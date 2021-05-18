180 Indian Army teams ready to assist states in areas impacted by Cyclone Tauktae

New Delhi: The Indian Army on Monday deployed 180 teams to assist the civil administration in relief and restoration efforts in areas impacted by Cyclone Tauktae.

In anticipation of assisting civil administration in undertaking rescue and relief operations due to severe cyclonic storm 'Tauktae', the Indian Army has mobilised columns and Engineer Task Forces (ETF) to the Western Coast from various parts of the Country.

A total 180 teams -- three teams in each column -- and nine Engineer Task Forces (ETFs) spread over the geographical area are on standby at short notice factoring in all possible contingencies and Covid situation.

The Sector Commanders and Divisional Headquarters are in touch with District Collectors and the Revenue Commissioner who is the nodal agency for Relief activities in Gujarat. The force Focus is to save lives, speedy clearance of routes to ensure movement of oxygen and standby arrangements at Covid hospitals.

With the impending landfall of the extremely severe cyclonic storm forecasted in coastal areas of Gujarat, Indian Army units and formations have prepared themselves with substantial teams along with elements of communication and engineer task forces to provide relief and all kind of assistance following Covid protocols.

"Since the maximum impact is likely to be in Saurashtra including Union Territory of Diu, 10 integrated teams are poised to be employed for Aid to Civil Authority in Diu," the force said.

Ten teams have been launched to Junagarh area. While others are ready to move on short notice of the State administration after analysis of situation as it builds up.

All units are geared up for impact and all necessary coordination has been carried out with civil administration.

Lt Gen JS Nain, Army Commander Southern Command has assured the full support of the Army to tide over the adverse impact of impending Cyclone.

General officer commanding of the Army Division located at Ahmedabad attended a coordination meeting chaired by the Chief Minister of Gujarat and has assured all support.

The Indian Army is also providing all possible assistance for creating power back up and making preparations for other contingencies at Covid Hospitals in the affected region, including Dhanvantri Covid Hospital Ahmedabad.

--IANS