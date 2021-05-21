Indian Army Chief reviews operation preparedness along China border

New Delhi: Indian Army chief General M.M. Naravane reviewed operational preparedness of the force along the border with China in Arunachal Pradesh region. The Army chief also reviewed security situation in the hinterland of North East states.

General Naravane arrived at Dimapur in Nagaland on May 20 for a two day visit to review the operational readiness.

"On arrival at the Corps Headquarters in Dimapur, the Army Chief was briefed by Lieutenant General Johnson Mathew, General Officer Commanding Spear Corps and the Division Commanders on the prevailing situation and operational preparedness along the Northern borders," Indian Army chief stated.

He complimented all ranks for maintaining excellent vigil and exhorted them to stay alert and keep watch on activities along the Line of Actual Control with China.

Earlier this month, the General has visited forward areas of the Jammu division and reviewed security situation along the Line of Control with Pakistan and in the hinterland during his two-day visit to the region.

General Naravane reached at the headquarters of the Nagrota-based 16-corps -- White Knight Corps -- on May 11 and visited the forward areas, including Aknoor, Rajouri and Naushera in the Jammu region.

Naravane, accompanied by Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Y.K. Joshi, was also briefed regarding the prevailing security situation, operational preparedness, Covid-19 management and the assistance provided to the veterans and the people of the region "in our fight against the pandemic".

He had also interacted with troops deployed in the forward areas and appreciated the sustained efforts of all ranks of the White Knight Corps towards "maintaining the sanctity of the Line of Control (LoC)".

