New Delhi (The Hawk): 57% of Indian adults* have at least one streaming service, slightly higher than the global average of 56%, according to 'Finder's Global Streaming Adoption Report'.

The survey of 28,547 adults across 18 countries reveals India ranks in the top 10 for the number of people with at least one streaming service, ahead of countries like Mexico (56%) and Malaysia (51%).

The most popular streaming service in India is Netflix – with 26% of Indian adults having an account, followed by Amazon Prime Video (19%) and Disney+ (17%).

Leading the way for streamers worldwide is New Zealand, with approximately 65% having at least one service to their name, followed by Brazil and Ireland.

At the other end of the spectrum is Pakistan, where just 45% of those surveyed said they had a streaming service.



