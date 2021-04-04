India's Vaccination Drive crosses the landmark of 7.5 Crore doses administered across the country

More than 6.5 cr get the first Vaccine Dose whereas more than 1cr have received the 2nd Dose

12 States/UTs show an Upward Trajectory of COVID cases

New Delhi (The Hawk): The cumulative number of COVID19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 7,59,79,651 today (through 11,99,125sessions) as per the provisional report till 7 am.

These include 89,82,974 Health Care Workers (1st dose), 53,19,641 HCWs (2nd dose), 96,86,477 Front Line Workers (1st dose) and 40,97,510 FLWs (2nd Dose) and4,70,70,019 (1st Dose) and 8,23,030 (2nd dose) beneficiaries aged more than 45 years.

The cumulative vaccination figure includes over 6.5 crore (6,57,39,470) first doses, while the second dose numbers have crossed the 1 crore mark as well (1,02,40,181).



