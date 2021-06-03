India and UK launch new workstream to promote industrial energy efficiency at the ongoing 12th Chief Energy Ministerial

Government aims to infuse green technologies and stimulate demand for low-carbon industrial material

New Delhi (The Hawk): India along with Govt. of United Kingdom launched new workstream to promote industrial energy efficiency under the Clean Energy Ministerial's (CEM) – Industrial Deep Decarbonization Initiative (IDDI) co-ordinated by UNIDO , at the 12th Chief Energy Ministerial (CEM) . The 12th CEM is ongoing from May 31st and will continue till 6th June 2021 .



The IDDI initiative has been supported by Germany and Canada, with more countries expected to join soon. The objective is to infuse green technologies and stimulate demand for low-carbon industrial material

Shri Alok Kumar, Secretary, Ministry of Power highlighted that India is committed to cut emissions intensity per unit of GDP by 33 to 35 per cent by 2030.

The commitment hinges on effective deployment of low carbon technologies in Energy Intensive Sectors like Iron & Steel, Cement and Petrochemicals. He elaborated that Govt policies have resulted in substantial savings in energy at demand side.