'India First' should be our basic mantra: PM

New Delhi: Terming the 'Amrit Mahotsav of Independence' as inspirational, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said 'India First' should be the basic mantra of the countrymen.





Addressing the 78th edition of his monthly radio broadcast - 'Mann Ki Baat', Mr Modi said, 'Today we talked about the difficulties and precautions pertaining to Corona and also discussed many achievements of the country and countrymen. Now another big opportunity is in front of us too. 15th August is also approaching. Amrit Mahotsav of 75 years of Independence is a big inspiration for us. Let us learn to live for the country.'





'The Struggle for Independence is the story of those who died for the country, we have to make this post-Independence time the story of those who live for the country. Our mantra should be – India First. Every decision of ours, every decision should have the basis - India First!,' the Prime Minister said.





Mr Modi said the country has also set many collective goals in the Amrit Mahotsav.





'Like, we have to revive the history related to our freedom fighters by remembering them. You will remember that in 'Mann Ki Baat', I appealed to the youth to research and write history of the freedom struggle. The motive was that young talents should come forward, young thinking, young thoughts should gain prominence, the young pen should write with new energy,' the Prime Minister said.





'I feel very happy to see that in a very short time more than two and a half thousand youth have come forward to do this work,' he said.





The Prime Minister said the interesting thing is that the Struggle of the 19th - 20th century is usually talked about, but it is a matter of joy that the youth who have been born and brought up in the 21st century have taken up cudgels to bring to the forefront the history of the Freedom Struggle of 19th and 20th century.





All these people have sent the full details on MyGov, Mr Modi said.





These people will be writing on the freedom struggle in different languages of the country, such as Hindi, English, Tamil, Kannada, Bengali, Telugu, Marathi, Malayalam, Gujarati, the Prime Minister said.





Some are associated with the freedom struggle, gathering information about the places around them, while someone else is writing a book on tribal freedom fighters. This is a good start, he said.





'I request all of you to join the Amrit Mahotsav, in whichever way you can,' the Prime Minister said.





'It is our good fortune that we are witness to the festival of 75 years of our Independence. Hence the next time we meet in 'Mann Ki Baat', we will talk more about preparations for the Amrit Mahotsav,' Mr Modi said.





—UNI



