India gets 12L Favipiravir, 6.9L Remdesivir in foreign aid

New Delhi: In the last 29 days, India has received 12 lakh Favipiravir tablets and 6.9 lakh Remdesivir vials from various countries as part of international cooperation of Covid-19 relief medical supplies.

Besides, 17,755 oxygen concentrators, 16,301 oxygen cylinders, 19 oxygen generation plants, 13,449 ventilators or BiPAP have also been received from different countries and organisations since April 27 this year amid a brutal second wave of Covid.

These medicines and equipment have been delivered to states and Union Territories (UTs).



Major consignments were received on May 23 and May 24 from United Arab Emirates (UAE), Singapore, Ontario (Canada), US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) and Nestle (Swiss India Chamber of Commerce). The foreign relief aid includes 20 oxygen concentrators, 540 oxygen cylinders and 536 ventilators or Bi-PAP or CPAP.

Effective immediate allocation and streamlined delivery to the recipient states and UTs and institutions is an ongoing exercise, said the Union Health Ministry.

The Ministry further said that it is comprehensively monitoring this on a regular basis and a dedicated Coordination Cell has been created in its department to coordinate the receipt and allocation of foreign Covid relief material as international cooperation in the form of grants, aid and donations.

This Cell started functioning from April 26 this year. A Standard Operating Procedure has been framed and implemented by the Health Ministry since May 2.—IANS