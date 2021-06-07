India reports 1,00,636 new COVID cases, lowest in last 61 days

New Delhi: India reported 1,00,636 new COVID-19 cases and 2,427 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.

This is the lowest number of cases reported in the last 61 days. On April 5, 96,982 cases were reported. On Sunday, the country reported 1,14,460 new COVID-19 cases.



With the new cases, the COVID case tally in India reached 2,89,09,975.

According to Union Health Ministry, as many as 1,74,399 patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries to 2,71,59,180. Meanwhile, the active number of COVID cases in the country stands at 14,01,609.

The new fatalities pushed the COVID death toll in the country to 3,49,186.

As many as 36,63,34,111 samples have been tested in the country up to June 6 including 15,87,589 samples tested on Sunday, informed the Indian Council of Medical Research.

The national Recovery Rate has increased to 93.94 per cent. Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate stands at 6.21 per cent.

More than 23.27 crore (23,27,86,482) COVID vaccine doses have been administered so far in the nationwide vaccination drive. (ANI)