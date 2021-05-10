India registers over 3.66 lakh new COVID-19 cases, 3,754 deaths

New Delhi: India registered 3,66,161 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, said the union health ministry on Monday morning. With this, the cumulative count of the cases has gone up to 2,26,62,575.

As many as 3,754 people succumbed to the disease in the country in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative death toll to 2,46,116.

As per the government data, a present there are 37,45,237 active cases of COVID-19 in the country.

The country also witnessed as many as 3,53,818 recoveries taking the cumulative recoveries to 1,86,71,222.

Meanwhile, the total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered stand at over 17,01,76,603, informed the health ministry.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), as many as 30,37,50,077 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to May 9 of which 14,74,606 samples were tested on Tuesday.

India is currently dealing with a devastating second Covid-19 wave that has swept through the nation, crushing the country's health infrastructure and overburdening frontline medical workers.

—ANI