India reports 50,848 Covid-19 cases, 1,358 deaths in past 24 hrs

New Delhi: India recorded 50,848 new cases of Covid-19 during the past 24 hours, pushing the country's caseload to 3,00,28,709, while the death toll soared to 3,90,660 with 1,358 more fatalities, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.





The active cases declined by 19,327 to stand at 6,43,194. It is now 2.14 per cent of the total caseload.





The past 24 hours saw 68,817 people recovering from the deadly virus, taking the total recovery count to 2,89,94,855, which is 96.56 per cent of the case tally. The fatality rate stood at 1.30 per cent.





Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that a total of 39,24,07,782 lakh samples have been tested so far for the virus. Of this, 13,88,699 were tested on Sunday.





Till now, 39,59,73,198 people have been administered the vaccines, with 19,01,056 being inoculated against the virus in the past 24 hours.





—UNI



