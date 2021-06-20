Increase Regional Representation In SC, DMK MP Urges President

Chennai: DMK Rajya Sabha member and senior advocate P. Wilson on Sunday wrote to President Ram Nath Kovind, seeking increased regional representation in the Supreme Court.

In his letter, he asked the President to intervene to ensure social diversity and regional representation in the appointment of judges to the top court.

Noting that the Madras High Court has only one representative in the Supreme Court, he requested Kovind to direct the Union government to give adequate representation to all states in appointments to Supreme Court, as several other high courts too have less representation.

"The Supreme Court should necessarily have on its bench adequate representations from all the states, in proportion to the sanctioned strength of the state's high court," Wilson said.

He also said that several important disputes between the states like linguistic, customs and cultural issued is decided by the Supreme Court, and hence, adequate representation from each state is required.

—IANS