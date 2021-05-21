Top
IAF pilot killed as MiG Bison aircraft crashes in Punjab

 The Hawk |  21 May 2021 4:48 AM GMT

Moga: An Indian Air Force pilot was killed after a MiG-21 Bison aircraft crashed in Punjab''s Moga district, officials said on Friday.

The aircraft was on a routine sortie from Suratgarh when it crashed near a village in Moga, they said.

A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident which took place late Thursday night.

"There was an aircraft accident last night involving a Bison aircraft of IAF in the western sector," the Indian Air Force (IAF) said in a tweet.

The pilot, Sqn Ldr Abhinav Choudhary, sustained fatal injuries.

"IAF condoles the tragic loss and stands firmly with the bereaved family. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident," it said.


—PTI

Updated : 21 May 2021 4:48 AM GMT
