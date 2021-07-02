How Modi Applying Social Change

New Delhi (The Hawk): Rapid +ve social change in India by Narendra Modi…He is applying social change/s in India…To make all countrymen as "Indians" all, Narendra Modi in a quiet +ve National Agenda to assimilate all countrymen of all hues as "Indians", only Indians in the line of "only Americans" like in the USA or Briton as in the UK etc elsewhere in the world, is extremely keen to achieve that at the earliest so that the very spirit behind all works, phenomena in India are Indian and not anything else.





Surely not, regional, rural, specific statecentric, blah, blah…Sheer wastage of "valuable energy".





Modi abhors that inherently, assert they who interact with him frequently.





According to them, to achieve that, perhaps by this year itself, Modi is taking assistance of a number of fully tested, proven personalities (their names remain concealed for obvious reasons of possible jeopardy to the whole move by vested interests who want the country India should keep on existing in "stone age" to suit their all round riches vested interests.





This is the reason why the country India despite all its all round up to date capabilities, prowess continue to be "developing wor;d" or "third world" despite all its current achievements in many sectors, opine numerous social and political analysts.





Though fully secret now, some of the main approaches toward ensuing social changes trickling out are: proposed social change talks of three approaches to the study of nature and process of social change in In­dia: philosophico-historical and metaphysical approach, historical and political approach, and social anthropological and sociological approach.





The source for the philosophico-historical approach has been described as the Indian and the western philosophies. Indian philosophy and religion have proposed a philosophical theory of change characterised by cyclical rhythm in society. The foundation of this theory was belief in karma, dharma, and moksha.





At one time, this theory was much accepted but now it has almost waned because systematic analysis is not possible. So­cial change by the historico-political approach is studied through records of Indian history. For example, change in the caste system or change in the status of women is studied by systematic analysis of historical records pertaining to different periods.





The limitation of this approach lies in the fact that all historical records may not be available or the evidence may not be reliable. Consequently, reliance on this approach for sociological generalisations would be fallacious. The socio-anthropological approach was considered more systematic than the other two (metaphysical and historical) approaches.





The method in this approach is intensive field- work or participant observation.





The theoretical propositions in this approach refer to a body of ethnographic data, either the result of one's own or another's fieldwork.





The limitation of socio-anthropological ap­proach lies in the effort to generalise about the macrocosm on the basis of the microcosm. This is on the implicit assumption of 'homogeneity' and 'universality'. But, in India, such heterogeneity and diversity are found.





As such, by studying change between two time-periods in a certain institu­tion (say family, caste, etc) in one village, it cannot be generalized that similar change takes place in other villages or in the whole Indian society as well. The weaknesses in the socio-anthropological approach are elimi­nated in the sociological approach. In sociological approach, the focus is on systematic empirical inquiries at macrocosmic level and generalizations are developed.





There are talks of five approaches in studying social change in India. These are: evolutionary approach, cultural approach (sanskritisation and westernisation, little and great traditions, and parochialisation and universalisation), structural approach (based on functional and dialectical models), ideological approach, and integration approach.





Evolutionary Approach: In the evolutionary approach, gradual development is studied from sim­ple to complex form through a long series of small changes. Each change results in a minor modification of the system, but the cumulative effect of many changes over a long period of time is the emergence of new com­plex form. Within the evolutionary approach, the four sub-approaches used by different scholars are uni-linear, universal, cyclical, and multi-l­inear.





Conflict Approach: According to this approach, economic change produces other changes through the mechanism of conflict between different parts of the social system. The reasoning behind viewing conflict as the cause of social change is that if there is consensus in society and if various sectors are in­tegrated, there is little pressure for change.





Cultural Approach: In the cultural approach, change is studied by analysing changing cultural elements of society. Within this approach, M.N. Srinivas studied change through sanskritisation and westernisation processes; Robert Redfield through change in little and great traditions; and McKim Marriott through the process of parochialisation and universalisation.





Structural Approach: This approach analyses change in the network of social relationships and in social structures (like castes, kinship, factory, administrative structures, etc) These social relationships and structures are compared intra-culturally as well as cross-culturally. A structural analysis of change consists of demonstrating the qualitative na­ture of new adaptations in the patterned relationships.





Integrated Approach: There are opinions that none of the above approaches pro­vides a comprehensive perspective on social change in India. Therefore, integrated a series of concepts relating to social change and de­veloped a new approach or paradigm, what would be called an 'integrated approach'.





In this approach, these are integrates: direction of change (that is, linear or cyclical),





context of change (that is, through macro or micro levels of structures), source of change (that is, through external con­tacts or internal sources), and, substantive domain of phenomena undergoing change (that is culture and social structure).





While nothing has been finalized as yet, say knowledgeable sources, more pragmatic options for the 'national' social change among all countrymen are being seriously perused, researched, and then, a final consensus will be arrived at. Yes only after the Pradhan Mantri accords his due stamp of approval on it.





Thereafter, all countrymen will be "national' first and last. No regionalism, parochialism of any kind whatsoever will be allowed, say those in know of such matters.



