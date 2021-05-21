Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall at isolated places Today

Heavy Rainfall likely at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala & Mahe on 24th May

New Delhi (The Hawk): According to the National Weather Forecasting Centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD):

All India Impact Based Weather Warning Bulletin (Friday 21 May 2021 Time of Issue: 0800 hours IST)



21 May (Day 1): ♦ Thunderstorm with lightning & gusty wind (speed reaching 40-50 kmph) very likely at isolated places over Andaman & Nicobar Islands; with lightning & gusty wind (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) at isolated places over Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Assam & Meghalaya, Telangana, Rayalaseema and Kerala & Mahe and with lightning at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Punjab, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Konkan & Goa, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Lakshadweep.



Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall at isolated places very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Heavy Rainfall at isolated places over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Rayalaseema, Coastal & South Interior Karnataka and Kerala & Mahe.

Squally wind (speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) very likely to prevail over Southwest Arabian Sea, Southwest & adjoining West central Bay of Bengal, and along & off Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh coasts; East central Bay of Bengal and adjoining South Andaman Sea. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

22 May (Day 2): ♦ Thunderstorm with lightning & gusty wind (speed reaching 40-50 kmph) very likely at isolated places over Andaman & Nicobar Islands and West Rajasthan; with lightning & gusty wind (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) at isolated places over Telangana, Rayalaseema and Kerala & Mahe and with lightning at isolated places over Bihar, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Coastal & South Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Lakshadweep.

Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall at isolated places very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Heavy Rainfall at isolated places over Kerala & Mahe.

Squally wind (speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) very likely to prevail over Southwest Arabian Sea. Squally wind (speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph) likely over Southwest & adjoining West central Bay of Bengal, and along & off Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh coasts, East central Bay of Bengal and adjoining Andaman Sea. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

23 May (Day 3): ♦ Thunderstorm with lightning & squall (speed reaching 50-60 kmph) likely at isolated places over Andaman & Nicobar Islands; with lightning & gusty wind (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) at isolated places over West Rajasthan and Kerala & Mahe and with lightning at isolated places over Madhya Maharashtra, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Telangana, Rayalaseema, Coastal & South Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Lakshadweep.

Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall at isolated places likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Kerala & Mahe.

Squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph likely to prevail over Southwest Arabian Sea, 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph likely over Southwest & adjoining West central Bay of Bengal, and along & off Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coast, 55-65 kmph gusting to 75 kmph likely over East central Bay of Bengal and adjoining Andaman Sea. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

24 May (Day 4): ♦ Thunderstorm with lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) likely at isolated places over Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Kerala & Mahe and with lightning at isolated places over Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Telangana, Rayalaseema, Coastal & South Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Lakshadweep.

Heavy Rainfall likely at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Kerala & Mahe.

Squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph likely to prevail over Southwest Arabian Sea, 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph likely over Southwest & adjoining West central Bay of Bengal, and along & off Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coast, 55-65 kmph gusting to 75 kmph likely over East central Bay of Bengal and adjoining Andaman Sea. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

25 May (Day 5): ♦ Thunderstorm with lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) likely at isolated places over Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Kerala & Mahe and with lightning at isolated places over Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Telangana, Rayalaseema, Coastal & South Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Lakshadweep.

Heavy Rainfall likely at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Kerala & Mahe.

Squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph likely to prevail over Southwest Arabian Sea, 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph likely over Southwest & adjoining West central Bay of Bengal, and along & off Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coast, 55-65 kmph gusting to 75 kmph likely over East central Bay of Bengal and adjoining Andaman Sea. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.