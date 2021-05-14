Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall at isolated places Today

Thunderstorm with lightning & gusty wind (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) very likely at isolated places over Jharkhand, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Gujarat state, Konkan & Goa, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Telangana, Rayalaseema, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Kerala & Mahe and Lakshadweep, on 15th May

Heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places over Konkan, Goa, Saurashtra, Kutch, Kerala, Mahe; Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Madhya Maharashtra (ghat areas), Coastal Karnataka; Heavy Rainfall at isolated places over South Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal on 18th May

New Delhi (The Hawk): According to the National Weather Forecasting Centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD):



Weather Warning during next 5 days *

14 May (Day 1): ♦ Thunderstorm with lightning & gusty wind (speed reaching 40-50 kmph) very likely at isolated places over Gangetic West Bengal; with lightning & gusty wind (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) at isolated places over Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Jharkhand, West Bengal & Sikkim, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Konkan & Goa, Telangana, Coastal Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Kerala & Mahe and Lakshadweep; with lightning at isolated places over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan & Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Rayalaseema and Interior Karnataka.

Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall very likely at a few places with Extremely Heavy Falls at isolated places over Lakshadweep and Kerala & Mahe; Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall at isolated places over Coastal & South Interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim.

♦ Squally Weather (wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60kmph) very likely over Southwest and adjoining Southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining equatorial Indian Ocean, Maldives, Comorin and Lakshadweep area and along & off Kerala coast. Sea conditions over southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Lakshadweep - Maldives area & equatorial Indian Ocean will be rough to very rough. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

15 May (Day 2): ♦ Thunderstorm with lightning & gusty wind (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) very likely at isolated places over Jharkhand, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Gujarat state, Konkan & Goa, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Telangana, Rayalaseema, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Kerala & Mahe and Lakshadweep; with lightning at isolated places over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan & Muzaffarabad, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Gangetic West Bengal, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Konkan & Goa.

♦ Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall very likely at a few places with Extremely Heavy Falls at isolated places over Coastal & South Interior Karnataka and Kerala & Mahe; Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls likely at isolated places Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Lakshadweep and Heavy Rainfall at isolated places over Madhya Maharashtra (ghat areas), Konkan & Goa, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Rayalaseema and North Interior Karnataka.

Squally wind speed very likely 50- 60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph over southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Lakshadweep – Maldives area and adjoining equatorial Indian Ocean and also along & off Kerala - Karnataka coasts. Squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph likely along & off south Maharashtra & Goa coasts. Squally Weather (wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60kmph) also very likely over Southwest and adjoining Southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining equatorial India Ocean. Sea condition over eastcentral Arabian Sea will be very rough to high. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas. Tidal wave Warning:Tidal wave of about 1 meter height above the astronomical tide is very likely to inundate low lying areas of Lakshadweep Islands on 15th & 16th May.

16 May (Day 3): ♦ Thunderstorm with lightning & gusty wind (speed reaching 30-40) likely at isolated places over Gujarat state, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Rayalaseema, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Kerala & Mahe and Lakshadweep; with lightning at isolated places over Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely at a few places over Konkan & Goa and South Interior Karnataka; Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall at isolated places Madhya Maharashtra (ghat areas), Coastal & North Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Kerala & Mahe and Lakshadweep and Heavy Rainfall at isolated places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Rayalaseema.

♦ Gale wind speed reaching 60 – 70 kmph gusting to 80 kmph over east-central Arabian Sea and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep area. Gale winds speed also likely reaching 60-70 kmph gusting to 80 kmph along & off Kerala - Karnataka coasts Squally wind speed also likely to reach 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph along & off south Maharashtra –Goa coasts on16th May.♦ Squally Weather (wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60kmph) also very likely over Southwest and adjoining Southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining equatorial Indian Ocean. Sea condition over High to very High over northeast Arabian Sea. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.Tidal wave Warning :Tidal wave of about 1 meter height above the astronomical tide is very likely to inundate low lying areas of Lakshadweep Islands on 15th & 16th May.

♦ 17 May (Day 4):♦ Thunderstorm with lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) likely at isolated places over Gujarat Region, Telangana, Rayalaseema, Coastal & North Interior Karnataka, Kerala & Mahe and Lakshadweep; with lightning at isolated places over Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, South Interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely at a few places over Konkan & Goa; Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Madhya Maharashtra (ghat areas), Coastal Karnataka and Kerala & Mahe and Heavy Rainfall at isolated places over Saurashtra & Kutch, South Interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal.

Squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph likely over northeast Arabian sea and along & off south Gujarat & Daman and Diu coast. Sea condition over very likely to be very rough to High over northeast Arabian sea & off Gujarat coast.

18 May (Day 5): ♦ Thunderstorm with lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) likely at isolated places over Gujarat Region, Telangana, Rayalaseema, Coastal & North Interior Karnataka, Kerala & Mahe and Lakshadweep; with lightning at isolated places over Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, South Interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely at a few places over Konkan & Goa, Saurashtra & Kutch and Kerala & Mahe; Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Madhya Maharashtra (ghat areas) and Coastal Karnataka and Heavy Rainfall at isolated places over South Interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal.

Squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph likely over northeast Arabian sea and along & off south Gujarat & Daman and Diu coast. Sea condition over very likely to be very rough to High over northeast Arabian sea & off Gujarat coast.