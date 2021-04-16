Harsh Vardhan to hold COVID-19 review meeting with state health ministers on Saturday

New Delhi: Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Friday said that he will hold a meeting with health ministers of various state governments on Saturday and will hold a virtual meeting with all AIIMS hospitals across the country on Monday to discuss ramping up of COVID facilities.

"I will hold a meeting tomorrow with health ministers of states with maximum COVID-19 cases in the country. On Monday, we will hold a virtual meeting with all All India Institution of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospitals across the country to discuss ramping up of facilities," he said in Delhi.

He also said that according to the latest data, 54 districts and 44 districts in the country have not reported any new coronavirus cases in the last seven days and last 28 days, respectively.

"We have decided to add 70 more beds at the AIIMS Trauma Centre and 100 more beds at the National Cancer Institute, Jhajjar. I am sure we will be able to overcome the challenges before us due to the surge in COVID-19 cases now," the Union Minister said.

He also assured of taking strict action against those who are involved in black marketing of the Remdesivir drug and other malpractices.

"Companies manufacturing coronavirus drug Remdesivir have been asked to ramp up production. I assure you that strict action will be taken against those who are involved in black marketing of the drug and other malpractices," he said further.

The Union Minister visited the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Friday. AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria and other doctors of the hospital were present during his visit. (ANI)