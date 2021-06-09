Gupkar alliance meeting underway in Srinagar

Srinagar: Amid speculations about any possible changes to the status of Jammu and Kashmir, the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), a conglomerate of Kashmir based political parties, is currently holding a meeting at PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti's residence at the Gupkar road in Srinagar on Wednesday.

Among others, the meeting is being attended by PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti, National Conference President Farooq Abdullah, Awami National Conference leader Muzaffar Shah and CPI-M leader Yusuf Taragami.

The PAGD was floated for the reversal of constitutional changes made to Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019.

National Conference President Farooq Abdullah was appointed as the President of the alliance, PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti is its vice president.

—IANS