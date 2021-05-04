Gunfight breaks out at Sopore in North Kashmir

Srinagar: An encounter has started between terrorists and security forces at Nathipora area of Sopore in North Kashmir's Baramulla district on Tuesday, officials said.

The firefight between terrorists and security forces took place after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

"Encounter has started at Nathipora area of Sopore. Police and security forces are on the job," police said.

—IANS