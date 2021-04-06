New Delhi (The Hawk): In a dramatic revelation, it is stark clear that worldwide tom-tomed, Amitabh Bachchan-promoted Maro Gujarat, Vibrant Gujarat because Of Narendra Modi and the like today is starkly likened to Vibrant Gujarat now sheer dull Gujarat totally shorn of all vicarious sheen, glitter, glamour, prosperity projected during Narendra Modi's CM tenure. Near-penury is visible every where in the state forcing many say it is worse than Bihar, lowest rung state in the country in terms of all round penury, deprivation.

Gujarat, penurious, today resembles all round deprived, rejected, side lined because it no more has a perfect "marketing CEO" like Narendra Modi who with all sincerity internationalised Gujarat making it the most sought-after state in the country. Ever since he "abandoned" Gujarat, went over to Delhi for his national role as Mananiya Pradhan MantriJi, Gujarat has been facing neglect, deprivation all round. Some how another Modi is badly missed by the Gujaratis of all hues. Hunt for such a personality is on but without success...Modi for Gujarat was --- and, still is --- 'lucky' which others are not. He as Gujarat CM was constantly in national, international headlines doing this constructive, doing that constructive in/for Gujarat thereby propping it to international level. Today without him, the state of Gujarat indeed is missing an all round enterprising "CEO" or "COO" or "CEO" like him capable all round and worthy 24x7x365...He indeed proved himself to be true son of Gujarat soil, by Gujarat soil, for Gujarat soil...he keeping true to it, did all (im)possible for global standard all round, all level benevolence for Gujarat, confess Gujaratis of all hues to THE HAWK without mincing any word. They openly confess, they sadly miss him in Gujarat. But they are mighty proud that he is "poore desh ka Pradhan mantri chey (is)"...

Meanwhile, THE HAWK finds in Gujarat state that the vibrant Gujaratis like always do not complain of anything, they do not bear any grouse, grudge, they instead are comfortable --- forcibly, even though --- with their spartan means, not at all associated with Gujarat or Gujaratis any way.

They interestingly unlike in UP, Bihar, West Bengal or even Maharashtra do not speak any ill of the government, they rather prefer saying "if this is there, it will be a relief for us" and the like. Despite best of compelling, they do not change their stand. Even the non-Gujaratis there do not have a different view from the Gujaratis. They too elicit their opinions like the Gujaratis: No grouse, no grudge against any one.

Yes, all said, they do admit, Modi was "lucky", "prosperous" for them.