Our priority is to strengthen grassroots democracy in J&K: PM

New Delhi (The Hawk): Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting today with leaders of various political parties of Jammu and Kashmir. Detailed discussions were done on strengthening democracy in Jammu & Kashmir. In the backdrop of establishment of three tier Panchayati Raj System with the election and constitution of Block and District Development Councils, there were detailed deliberations on how to give further fillip to the democratic process in Jammu & Kashmir. Leaders of various Political parties shared their views on the way forward in this regard. They also expressed their commitment to the constitution and strengthening democracy.









Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi appreciated the cordial atmosphere of talks and the frank exchange of views. He stressed that our priority is to strengthen grassroots democracy in J&K. He added that Delimitation has to happen at a quick pace so that polls can happen and J&K gets an elected Government that gives strength to J&K's development trajectory.









PM told the leaders of J&K that it is the people, especially the youth who have to provide political leadership to J&K, and ensure their aspirations are duly fulfilled.









Prime Minister also expressed satisfaction at the progress of development projects in J&K. He urged all the leaders to work together for the progress of J&K and to realize the aspirations of youth.









Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah said that Jammu & Kashmir has come a long way with major boost to development along with transparency. Around 90% saturation has been achieved in individual beneficiary Central Government schemes in J&K. Several major road projects, two new AIIMS, 7 new Medical Colleges are being set up. New industrial policy has been notified with Rs 28,400 crore package to accelerate industrial growth in J&K with creation of 4.5 lakh jobs.









Shri Amit Shah emphasized that the delimitation exercise and peaceful elections are important milestones in restoring statehood as promised in parliament.









Shri Farooq Abdullah, Shri Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ms. Mehbooba Mufti, Shri Omar Abdullah, Shri Kavinder Gupta, Shri Muzaffar Hussain Baig, Shri Nirmal Singh, Shri Tara Chand, Shri Mohd Altaf Bukhari, Shri Sajad Gani Lone, Shri Ravinder Raina, Shri Gulam Ahmed Mir, Shri Mohd Yousuf Tarigami and Shri Bhim Singh attended the meeting.









Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah, Lieutenant Governor, Jammu and Kashmir, Shri Manoj Sinha, NSA, Shri Ajit Doval, Minister of State (PMO) Shri Jitendra Singh and senior officials attended the meeting.







