Govt of India is expeditiously delivering Global Aid of Oxygen concentrators, cylinders, generation plants

24 hour Recoveries outnumber Daily New COVID Cases after 61 days

Decline of 30,016 in Active Caseload for the first time after two months

More than 25.5 lakh beneficiaries of age group 18-44 Vaccinated so far

New Delhi (The Hawk): 8,900 Oxygen Concentrators, 5,043 Oxygen Cylinders, 18 Oxygen Generation Plants, 5,698 ventilators/ Bi PAP and more than 3.4 L Remdesivir vials received as part of global aid to India have been delivered/ dispatched to States and UTs to strengthen and supplement their COVID response, so far. The Union Government is ensuring a streamlined and fast delivery of the global aid to States and UTs through faster custom clearances, and use of air and road.

The cumulative number of COVID19 vaccine doses administered in the country has exceeded 17.27 Cr today as the Phase-3 of the nationwide Vaccination Drive expands further.

A net decline of 30,016 cases recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours for the first time after two months (61 days).

Also, after 61 days, the new recoveries outnumber the new cases seen in last 24 hours.

A total of 17,27,10,066 vaccine doses have been administered through 25,15,519sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. These include 95,64,242 HCWs who have taken the 1st dose and 65,05,744 HCWs who have taken the 2nddose, 1,40,54,058 FLWs (1stdose), 78,53,514

FLWs (2nddose), 25,59,339 beneficiaries under 18-45 age group (1stdose), 5,55,10,630 (1stdose) and 71,95,632 (2nd dose) beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 years.5,38,06,205 1stdose beneficiaries and 1,56,60,702 2nd dose beneficiaries of more than 60 years old.