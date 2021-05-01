Govt of India has so far provided more 16.37 cr vaccine doses to States/UTs Free of Cost

More than 79 lakh doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered

Nearly 17 Lakh doses in addition will be received by the States/UTs in the next 3 days



New Delhi (The Hawk): Government of India has at the forefront of the fight against the COVID19 pandemic. Vaccination forms an integral component of the five point strategy of Government of India to fight the pandemic (including Test, Track, Treat and COVID Appropriate Behaviour).

The Liberalised and Accelerated Phase 3 Strategy of Covid-19 Vaccination will be implemented from today (1st May 2021). Registration for the new eligible population groups has commenced since 28th April. Potential beneficiaries can either register directly on CoWIN portal (cowin.gov.in) or through the Aarogya Setu app.

Government of India has so far provided nearly 16.37 crore vaccine doses (16,37,62,300) to States/UTs Free of Cost. Of this, the total consumption including wastages is15,58,48,782doses (as per data available at 8 am today).

More than 79 lakh COVID Vaccine doses (79,13,518) are still available with the States/UTs to be administered.

Furthermore, more than 17lakh (17,31,110) vaccine doses will be received in addition by the States/UTs within the next 3 days.

As was prescribed in the Liberalised and Accelerated Phase-3 Strategy of Covid-19 Vaccination, all the States and UTs have been intimated by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare regarding the total number of vaccine doses that they would receive as part of the "Government of India channel", of the vaccine doses totally free of cost for the vaccination of 45 years and above beneficiaries.

The following table shows the vaccine doses that would be made available through the "Government of India channel" free of cost to all States/UTs.