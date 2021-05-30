Govt dispatches 18,265 oxygen concentrators, 7.7 lakh Remdesivir vials received as foreign aid to states

New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Sunday informed that in total 18,265 oxygen concentrators and 7.7 lakh vials of anti-viral drug Remdesivir received as aid from abroad have been delivered or dispatched to states and Union Territories from April 27 to April 29 amid the second wave of COVID-19.

In addition, 19,085 oxygen cylinders, 19 oxygen generation plants, 15,256 ventilators/ BiPAP, 12 lakh Favipiravir tablets have also been delivered through road and air in the said period, the Ministry informed in a statement.

Major consignments received on May 27 and May 29 from South Korea, Indian and Bahrainin Organisations, Indian Community in Shanghai, Indian Business and Professional Group in UAE, Ctrip, and Eli Lily include 225 oxygen concentrators and 5.6 lakh tablets of Baricitinib.

Effective immediate allocation and streamlined delivery to the recipient states/UTs and institutions is an ongoing exercise.

The MoHFW is comprehensively monitoring this on a regular basis. A dedicated coordination cell has been created in the Union Health Ministry to coordinate the receipt and allocation of foreign COVID relief material as international cooperation in the form of grants, aid, and donations. This cell started functioning on April 26. —ANI