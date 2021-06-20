Govt announces setting up of five 'Divyangta Khel Kendras'

New Delhi: Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Thaawarchand Gehlot on Sunday announced setting up of five 'Divyangta Khel Kendras' in different parts of country.

Gehlot said,"Looking at the interest towards the sports among the 'Divyangjan' of the country and their good performances in Paralympics, the ministry has decided to establish five 'Divyangta Khel Kendra' in different parts of country, out of which Ahemdabad will be one such cities to open such facility."

Addressing the 'Samajik Adhikarita Shivir' for distribution of aids and assistive devices to 'Divyangjan' under the ADIP Scheme of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, in Gujarat's Jamnagar, the Minister said that the central government had released Rs 8.06 crore fund to Gujarat under scholarship programme benefitting 2,808 beneficiaries.

He said, as many as 709 railway stations, 10,175 bus depots and 683 websites have been covered under Sugamya Bharat Abhiyan.

Gehlot added that work on the National Mental Health Rehabilitation Center in Sehore, Madhya Pradesh, has been started by CPWD.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said that the society which does not care about Divyangjan is itself a disabled society.

He said that in the year 2016 the Right to Persons with Disability Act was brought in, which not only provided more security, but also ensures and protects the fundamental rights of the person with disabilities across the nation.

The Chief Minister underlined the need for empowerment of Divyangjan and to bring them in the mainstream of society for overall development of the country.

A total of 6,225 aids and assistive devices valued at Rs.3.57 crore will be distributed free of cost to 3,805 Divyangjan at block or panchayat levels.

In view of Covid-19, out of the total 3,805 pre-identified Divyang beneficiaries, aids and assistive devices were provided to approx 50 beneficiaries of Jamnagar city block in the inaugural distribution camp on Sunday.

–IANS