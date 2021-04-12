Not a single Gorkha will be ousted if NRC is brought: Amit Shah

Kalimpong (West Bengal): Not even a single Gorkha will be ousted if the National Register of Citizens (NRC) is brought into action, said Union Home Minister Amit Shah here on Monday.

Addressing people in Kalimpong, Shah said, "Misinformation being spread that if NRC will be brought, Gorkhas will be ousted. NRC has not been brought yet. But even if it is brought, not even one Gorkha will be ousted. TMC lies. Not even one Gorkha will be affected."

"Kalimpong suffered for years. In 1986 CPM oppressed people here, over 1,200 Gorkhas lost their lives. You were not given justice. When Didi came, she took the lives of several Gorkhas. You were not given justice. Choose 'Lotus' government, we will form SIT and send them behind bars," added the Union Home Minister.

Shah held a roadshow in Kalimpong on Monday that witnessed a huge crowd. Thousands of BJP supporters participated in the rally carrying the party's flag.

Embracing the North Bengal culture, Shah wore a traditional Gorkha cap and muffler during the roadshow.

Election for the Kalimpong constituency will be held on April 17 in the fifth phase of the West Bengal Assembly polls. BJP has fielded Suva Pradhan from the seat. Besides Kalimpong, the districts of Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri in North Bengal will go to polls in the fifth phase.

Polling for the first four phases has been concluded in West Bengal. The sixth phase of the ongoing elections will take place on April 22. Counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)