Goa Board chalks out scheme for Class 10 board exam results

Panaji: The Goa education board, which cancelled its Class 10 final exams this year, has formulated a scheme for finalising the results of students based on their internal assessment conducted by schools during the academic year and an objective criterion developed by the board.

The Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education's (GBSHSE) executive committee met on Saturday and prepared the scheme, which will have to be followed by all the schools affiliated to it.

The scheme's draft lays down several checks and balances, including de-recognition or penalty for a school if it is found indulging in malpractices while finalising the results of Class 10 students.

The board has said in view of the increasing COVID-19 cases in Goa, the Class 10 examinations, which were supposed to be held from May 13 to June 4 this year, stand cancelled.

"The results of Class tenth board will be prepared on the basis of the internal assessment conducted by schools and an objective criterion developed by the board," it said.

Any candidate who is not satisfied with the marks allotted will be given an opportunity to appear in an exam as and when conditions are conducive to hold the exam, according to the scheme.

"In cases where a school deliberately indulges in practices that are not consistent with fair, unbiased and objective practices of assessment, the board reserves the right to start de-recognition proceedings and/or impose financial penalty against the school or decide not to declare the result of class tenth for the school till the time it is not in conformity with the boards policy," it said.

Schools affiliated to the Goa board have been asked to form a result committee, comprising teachers from their own institution and neighbouring schools.

The state board is yet to announce a decision on Class 12 exams.—PTI