GI certified Madurai Malli and other flowers exported to USA & Dubai from Tamil Nadu

New Delhi (The Hawk): For ensuring that Indians living abroad get supplies of fresh flowers to deities at home and temples, consignments of Geographical Indications (GI) certified Madurai malli and other traditional flowers such as button rose, lily, chamanthi and marigold were exported today to USA and Dubai from Tamil Nadu.





The flowers for the consignmentswere sourced from Nilakottai,Dindigul and Sathyamangalam, Tamil Nadu by APEDA registered M/s.VanguardExports,Coimbatore.





The exporters of consignments were supported by professors from floriculture department of Tamil NaduAgriculture University, Coimbatore in adoption of packaging technology to increase the shelf life of the flowers. Directcontacts with the farmers to cultivate quality flowers were undertaken by the exporters and the initiative generated employment to about 130 women workers and about 30 skilled workers.





Indian community in Dubai and USA would be able to offer freshflowers to Hindu deities both at home and temples while celebrating religious and cultural festivals after exports of flowers from India continue at regular interval.





During 2020-2021, fresh cut flowers jasmine flowers andbouquets (comprising of jasmine and other traditional flowers) valued at Rs 66.28 crores were exported to countries like USA,UAE, Singapore, etc. Out of which, value of Rs.11.84 crores wereexported from Tamil Nadu region through major airports of Chennai,Coimbatore and Madurai.





Jasmine (Jasminum Officinale) is one of the most popular flowers foundacross the world. The scent of Jasmine is synonymous with the splendor ofMadurai's Meenakshitemple, Madurai has emerged as a major market for the malligai grown inits neighbourhood, and has evolved into the 'jasmine capital' ofIndia.



