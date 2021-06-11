New Delhi (The Hawk): Ghulam Nabi Azad back with bang, bingo showing banana (six feet, seven feet banana...recall Harry Belafonte) to all and sundry opposed to him down and out without a slightest ado of all kinds, fathomable and unfathomable. How? Well, innumerable high-thinking entities --- howsoever pygmy, miniscule, midget, dwarf they actually are entity wise and credibility wise --- wrote him off from power politics of the Centre, the Congress, the Palace Politics, the Diwan-e-Aam, the Diwan-e-Khas of Pradhan Mantri etc never expecting even in their wildest dreams, hallucinations, imaginations that after being through with his (Rajya Sabha) MP tenure, he would ever be able to "come back again in the true spirit of 'kill them all and come back alone victorious' triumphantly in the "mainstream politics of the national arena wherein, he will be again in all-party demand for his virtuoso, dextrous political acumen that has been immensely helpful to so many from diverse circles". Of course his first and only love for Congress remaining fully intact.

Now to his reincarnation, incarnation as 2021-National Vibes...How? He is all set to become Rajya Sabha MP again, thanks to he being patronised by the ruling DMK, its 'boss' Muthuvel Stalin all of whom literally owe many 'impossible' favours by him to them with no obligation of any kind from them. Now they spontaneously are propping Ghulam Nabi Azad to be their --- Tamil Nadu's that is to be precise --- Upper House representative so that he makes them "rashtriya" which they are yet to be even after numerous decades. Now they sincerely aspire to be "Jana, Gana, Mana..." along with maintaing their Tamil Eelam status intact. Azad, the Mr Saviour for Muthuvel Stalin etc, is here (in Delhi)!







