Gen Rawat calls on forces to aid in combating Covid

New Delhi: As India battles a devastating wave of coronavirus infection, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat on Tuesday called upon the armed forces to rise to the occasion and support the civil administrations across the country in dealing the pandemic as well as creating mitigation facilities in a time-bound manner.

In a message, Gen Rawat said timely support at this juncture is important.

"This is the time for the armed forces to rise to the occasion and support the civil administration in creating Covid mitigation facilities in a time-bound manner. Timely support at this juncture is important," he said.

—PTI