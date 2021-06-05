Gangwar reiterates India's committment towards countering the impact of Covid-19 pandemic; addresses the 109th Session of ILC

New Delhi (The Hawk): Union Minister of State (i/c) for Labour and Employment Shri Santosh Gangwar has reiterated India's committment towards making all possible efforts to counter the impact of the pandemic, and emerge stronger. Addressing the virtual Non-Aligned Movement Labour Ministers Meeting under 109th Session of the ILC here last evening, Shri Gangwar said, the world has witnessed loss of lives and livelihood, slowdown of economies, adverse impact on the entire sections of the society and especially, the weaker ones more unsafe. He said, there is need to ensure better support to the health-care systems, social protection and employment generation. Governments are required to deal with the pandemic and provide an effective response at policy levels, to balance business continuity, income security and above everything, well-being of all, he added.

The Minister informed that India has undertaken a massive vaccination drive, and a total of 223 Million vaccines have been administered so far. He said, there have been extra-ordinary changes in the lives and livelihoods and new approach should be developed for the style of the work. Use of digital platforms has posed challenges but also provided more opportunities. He added that India has made legal framework for social security of Gig and Platform workers also.



Shri Gangwar said, employment being an important aspect, India is putting key efforts through various schemes and programmes to provide employment and support on health and financial fronts also. India has launched Aatmnirbhar Bharat package for self- reliance worth Rs. 27 Thousand Billion to strengthen the economy, which also include payment of EPF contributions upto 24% of wages by the Government, in respect of eligible new employees. Further, collateral free loans worth Rs. Nine Thousand Billion have been disbursed under MUDRA Yojana in last three years, having around 70% accounts of women.

The Minister added that increase in daily wages, under Mahatma Gandhi NAREGA scheme for rural India, has resulted in employment generation of 3.9 billion man days during last financial year alone.