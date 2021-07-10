First Direct 'Modi Effect'

New Delhi (The Hawk): First Direct (Narendra) Modi effect for "proper, required, fool proof working" in the very functioning of the Central Ministries starting with his hand-picked Minister Ashwini Vaishnav has begun in "right earnestness". After taking over as Central Railway Minister, Vaishnav has ordered his ministerial staff to split in to two. One set to work from 7 am to 4 pm. The other from 3 pm to 12 am. This way, due to almost 24 hour ministerial supervision on the plying of rails, Railways in India will "reinvent" itself as full fledged "indigenous, for-all countrymen on time travel mode, also, fully fool proof from all aspects". Indeed innovative, confess Rail Board insiders in the Central Railways HQs at Rail Bhawan soon to be shifted in the upcoming 'new' Central Vista to be operational from August 15 next year.

Yes, how has Ashwini Vaishnav mustered such pachyderm courage to "change" the very DNA of the Railways Ministry that, if all, to say the least but truthfully bluntly, since decades has been --- and now as well ---

is nothing more than a sheer White Elephant specialising in Ministers, bureaucrats, governments may come and go but Rail Bhavan, Indian Railways, Central Rail Ministry will continue to remain lackadaisical, indifferent, dogmatic, 'centuries old', incongruous, and even, anchronous, to put bluntly.

Secret of Ashwini Vaishnav? Pradhan Mantri's no holds barred directive, wish, aim to make Indian Railways with 2050 in mind not 'today, morrow(s)' to milch 'immediate money'...Why not wait till 2050? Make hay then. Enervate now. Compete with Ist World Railways that now is plying 500+ km/hr train signifying only about 2 hours

from Delhi to Kolkata. In fact, why not have 600+ km/hr train speed in the ensuing imminent years? With this in goal, Ashwini Vaishnav says: "let's look at Indian trains zooming past fully hassle free in ultra speed reaching Delhi to Mumbai in 80-90 minutes giving a full run for money with aero planers plunged to below-priority...may not be imaginable now but it will be a reality in the coming days. Also it will be a satisfying sight to see the countrymen travelling in them to and from fully risk free."

Interestingly, Ashwini Vaishnav as IAS officer was Principal Secretary to the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and has been in regular touch with "innovation-hung" Modi. So he is fully acquainted with Modi-mind. Vaishnav himself is jet-speed in his innovative 100% result oriented "new works" still proving to be relevant wherever they have been implemented, say those in know of that all.

Rail Bhavan insiders, they like it or not for obvious reasons, say --- not ruefully though --- new rail minister Vaishnav will be closely watched, monitored now on how "successful he will be in his new venture".