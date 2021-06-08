Top
Fire breaks out in Mata Vaishno Devi shrine complex

 The Hawk |  8 Jun 2021 4:19 PM GMT

Jammu: A fire broke out at Vaishno Devi shrine complex in Jammu Kashmir's Reasi district on Tuesday, damaging a cash counter, officials said.

No one was injured in the fire, which broke out from the structure adjoining the 'Bhawan' (sanctum sanctorum), the officials said.

"The fire has been brought under control," said CEO Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board.

They said the fire started around 4.15 pm due to a short circuit and was completely controlled by 5 pm.

Visuals from the scene showed thick smoke billowing out of the building as firefighters worked to douse the flames.

Fire fighting squad of the shrine immediately swung into action after CRPF personnel raised an alarm, the officials said.

Some cash and records were gutted in the fire, the officials said.—PTI

Updated : 8 Jun 2021 4:19 PM GMT
