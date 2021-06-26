Farmers submit memorandum to Governors on completion of 7 months of protest

New Delhi: On completion of seven months of the ongoing protest against the Centre's three new farm laws, farmers' organisations on Saturday staged a protest near Raj Bhavans across the country and submitted a memorandum to the Governors.





Talking to reporters at Ghazipur Border, the site of farmers' protest, Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait said Samyukta Kisan Morcha staged a protest near Raj Bhavans across the country and submitted memorandum to the Governors, demanding withdrawal of the three farm laws and making a law regarding the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of crops.





He said, 'Farmers have been agitating for seven months, the government is not listening.'





'The agitation will continue till the demands are accepted by the government,' Mr Tikait said.





Meanwhile, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar in a tweet in Hindi said, "I want to tell all the farmers' union people that they should end their agitation. The Government of India is also ready to discuss and redress any provision of law."





Mr Tikait said the farmers' organisations want to talk to the government so that the problem is resolved.





'This protest will end as soon as the government withdraws three agricultural reform laws and makes a law regarding MSP,' he said.





Farmers have been protesting against the Centre's three new farm laws at Delhi's periphery since November 26 last year.





The protest is being held at Ghazipur, Tikri and Singhu borders on the Delhi.





—UNI



